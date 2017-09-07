Adopt Oakley! Great girl looking for her furever home!

Oakley is somewhere between 1-2 years old. She is a Catahoula mix and is a sweet girl who just arrived 7/9/17 from OK. She has a beautiful brindle coat, and weighs about 50 lbs, but can stand to gain some weight. She appears to be house trained. Her foster said she went outside right away and has been very good. She is good with cats and kids, but we have not tested her with other dogs yet.As we learn more about her in her foster homes we will update the information and pictures. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, and health certificate. You can apply to adopt Oakley at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/