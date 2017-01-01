ADOPT Paw Paw-He’s an adorable puppy!

Paw Paw is an approximate 13 week lab mix. He was owner surrendered to Lucky mutts rescue after his owner never had his female hunting dog fixed. Lucky mutts rescue has arranged to have the mother spayed and is now looking for homes for the sweet babies. Paw Paw’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/ If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!