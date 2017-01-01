Adopt Us! Peaches & Cream are looking for a furever home!

Peaches and her sister Cream were brought into a small shelter as strays at the mere age of 4-5 weeks. Their foster believes they are smaller boxer mix breed. Peaches is on the right and as we learn more about these little girls we will update their information and photos. Peaches will be available for adoption after April 23rd and is looking for her forever home. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!