Aerotek is Seeking-Full time Mechanical Assemblers

Aerotek is Seeking-Mechanical Assemblers
Full time, 1st Shift
$14-$16, based on skills/experience

Worksite is in Burlington, WI
 Assemble large metal silos and batchers that hold concrete on construction sites
 Read and interpret blueprints
 Utilize hand tools, power tools, and grinders to shape and connect large pieces of steel
 Operate overhead cranes and forklifts to transport products throughout facility
 MIG welding experience is a plus but any welding knowledge, schooling, or automotive welding on the side will work
Qualifications:
 At least one year of mechanical assembly experience
 Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. on a consistent basis
 Must have a high school diploma
 MIG welding and blueprint reading strongly preferred
 Steel Toed Boots required
Interested applicants reply with an updated resume.
Contact Info:
Anthony Parenteau
aparente@aerotek.com
(262) 417-1254

