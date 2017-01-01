Worksite is in Burlington, WI
Assemble large metal silos and batchers that hold concrete on construction sites
Read and interpret blueprints
Utilize hand tools, power tools, and grinders to shape and connect large pieces of steel
Operate overhead cranes and forklifts to transport products throughout facility
MIG welding experience is a plus but any welding knowledge, schooling, or automotive welding on the side will work
Qualifications:
At least one year of mechanical assembly experience
Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. on a consistent basis
Must have a high school diploma
MIG welding and blueprint reading strongly preferred
Steel Toed Boots required
Interested applicants reply with an updated resume.
Contact Info:
Anthony Parenteau
aparente@aerotek.com
(262) 417-1254