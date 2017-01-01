Aerotek is Seeking-Full time Mechanical Assemblers

Full time, 1st Shift

$14-$16, based on skills/experience

Worksite is in Burlington, WI

 Assemble large metal silos and batchers that hold concrete on construction sites

 Read and interpret blueprints

 Utilize hand tools, power tools, and grinders to shape and connect large pieces of steel

 Operate overhead cranes and forklifts to transport products throughout facility

 MIG welding experience is a plus but any welding knowledge, schooling, or automotive welding on the side will work

Qualifications:

 At least one year of mechanical assembly experience

 Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. on a consistent basis

 Must have a high school diploma

 MIG welding and blueprint reading strongly preferred

 Steel Toed Boots required

Interested applicants reply with an updated resume.

Contact Info:

Anthony Parenteau

aparente@aerotek.com

(262) 417-1254