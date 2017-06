Air Quality Alert issued June 11 at 6:19PM CDT until June 12 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN WISCONSIN… THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE WHICH WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM THIS EVENING. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS THE PEOPLE LIVING IN THE COUNTIES OF KENOSHA…RACINE…MILWAUKEE…OZAUKEE AND SHEBOYGAN.