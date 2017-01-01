Alleged drunk driver injures two motorcyclists in crash

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office-

On 07/04//2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Racine County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the 30,000 block of Durand Ave for a report of an accident involving two motorcycles and one car. Upon deputies arrival deputies found the accident on Durand Ave. just west of the entrance to Fischer Park.

Through their investigation, the deputies learned a car being driven by Kristen B. Sewell, a 46 year old female from Kansasville was pulling out of a business on the South side of Durand Ave and failed to yield the right of way to two eastbound motorcycles. Both motorcycles struck the car and both motorcycle operators were injured. One motorcycle operator was a 62 male from Chicago who was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington for non-life threatening injuries. The second motorcycle operator, a 55 year old Kansasville woman was transported by rescue to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington and then transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Neither motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet.

It is suspected alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident and Kristen B. Sewell, 03/08/71, has been arrested for two counts of failure to yield the right of way causing injury and two felony counts of OWI causing injury and is being held in the Racine County Jail.