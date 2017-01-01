AMBER ALERT issued for missing 8 year old Milwaukee girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a critical missing Milwaukee woman and her child. An Amber Alert has been issued for Naveah Martin.

Police say Jasmine Martin-Williams, a 29-year-old woman, left her residence near 38th and Concordia with her 8-year-old daughter, Naveah Martin, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 11th.

Police say Martin-Williams has threatened harm to herself and her child.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405 or your local law enforcement agency