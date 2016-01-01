Andis Company is HIRING Machine Operators

Machine Operators 2nd or 3rd Shift- Full-Time

Machine Operators run a variety of machinery including punch presses, drill presses, mills, CNC and other metal working equipment to perform a variety of operations on close tolerance standardized work. Operators inspect work-piece dimensions using measuring equipment including micrometers, calipers, etc. at regular intervals.

Andis offer competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental & Life Insurance, 401K with Company match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

To apply, please visit our website at www.andis.com and select “Careers”.