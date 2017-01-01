Andis Company is Hiring-Sales Forecast Allocation Supervisor

Sales Forecast & Allocation Supervisor

Under the direction of the VP of Sales, you will manage and improve data points used for the creation of account and product forecasting and allocation to determine the correct amount of product to be available to impact account fill rates, and support inventory, & production plans.

Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Profit Sharing, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

For a complete job descriptions or to apply, please visit www.andis.com/careers