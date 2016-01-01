Andis Company Is Seeking A Business Intelligence Programmer Analyst

ANDIS COMPANY IS NOW HIRING!

Business Intelligence Programmer Analyst

As a BI Programmer Analyst, you will take a lead role to in business intelligence projects to support the continuity of the business processes and be passionate about applying business intelligence solutions to support company goals.

Andis offer competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental & Life Insurance, 401K with Company match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

To apply, please visit our website at www.andis.com/careers