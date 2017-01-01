Andis Company is seeking a Purchasing Intern

Andis is seeking a Purchasing Intern to support the procurement team with meeting department goals. This individual will help to expedite orders, track shipments, enter purchase orders and process purchase requisitions. Selected candidate will be expected to work full-time (40 hours/week) during the summer and 20-25 hours during the school year.

For a complete job description and to apply, visit www.andis.com/careers

Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Profit Sharing, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.