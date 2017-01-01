Andis Company is seeking an Inventory Cycle Counter

As a detailed and highly accurate Inventory Cycle Counter, you will be responsible for verifying the inventory accuracy of our parts and finished goods warehouses, and comparing and adjusting inventory as necessary to align our electronic inventory to our physical inventory.

Andis offer competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental & Life Insurance, 401K with Company match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

To apply, please visit our website at www.andis.com/careers