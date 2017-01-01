Another round of Thunderstorms expected later this afternoon through tonight

Another round of scattered to numerous thunderstorms is expected from late afternoon through the evening hours. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. A tornado or two is possible. There is a small threat of

flash flooding with this new round of storms. The storms will be moving quickly which will limit the threat of flash flooding. The most susceptible area for flash flooding would be Walworth,

Racine, and Kenosha Counties but also including any large urban areas over southern Wisconsin.

The Heat Index is expected to climb into the 90s this afternoon. For updates from the National Weather Service visit them at http://www.weather.gov/mkx/

