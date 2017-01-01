Apple Holler Celebrates 21 years of their Big Bunny Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt!

RACINE , WISCONSIN-Apple Holler’s Big Bunny Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt is a fun family event that has been a tradition for the last 21 years. Big Bunny Celebration starts with The Country Bunny Easter Wish Puppet Show. This interactive puppet show teaches the value in believing in yourself and the importance of following your dreams. After the puppet show, guests do the bunny hop through the Big Bunny tunnel. The Big Bunny Celebration also includes: an orchard tour on the Big Bunny Express kid’s train into the Enchanted Forest, an Easter Egg Hunt, a hand-led pony ride, a special Easter surprise for each child, homemade cookie, apple cider, children’s games where every child wins, roasting marshmallows around a warming campfire and photo opportunities with Big Bunny himself. The Big Bunny Celebration is offered April 1, 2, 8, 9, 14 & 15 at 10:00am & 11:15am. The cost is $10.00 per person (children and adults). Reservations are required. Please call Apple Holler at 262-884-7100 or visit www.appleholler.com to make your reservations. Spots are filling up fast.

Beautiful Spring decorations adorn the inside of the Apple Holler in celebration of Big Bunny and their Easter Prime Rib Buffet. Families can enjoy this wonderful delicious feast featuring; prime rib, spring lamb, roast turkey, Black Oak ham, fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, chicken pot pie, hunter’s stew, warm cinnamon apples, golden fried filet of fish, shrimp Jambalaya, Italian meatballs, sweet potato casserole, many sides and salads, plus our heavenly dessert table and much more. Please call Apple Holler at 262-886-8500 to make your reservations.

About Apple Holler

Apple Holler is located between Racine and Kenosha, off I-94 on Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road), just north of the highway KR exit. Apple Holler is a farm to table restaurant, bakery, gift shop, orchard and family farm, including pick your own apples, peaches, pears and pumpkins. Visitors will enjoy four seasons of family fun and activities including: orchard and farm tours, children’s shows, school field trips, hayrides, sleigh rides, barnyard animals and outdoor play areas. Apple Holler is a perfect indoor/outdoor wedding venue and agritourism destination. Call (262) 884-7100, or visit appleholler.com, for further information click HERE.