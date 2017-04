April 15th-Dad’s Club to host Easter Egg Hunt

Dad’s Club will be having an Easter egg hunt April 15 at Pierce Woods right behind Humble park at 12:00- 4:00. There will be games, prizes and also an huge egg hunt ….so to all of the parents, bring your kids whatever the age and have some fun with the Dad’s Club

For more information please visit Dad’s Club on Facebook at DAD’s CLUB FACEBOOK