April 1st-Guardians of the Children-Belle City Pinwheel Project

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. In 2016, there were 390 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect just in Racine County. To raise awareness in our area, Guardians of the Children-Belle City will be starting their First Annual Pinwheel Project.

On Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 am, the Guardians of the Children-Belle City chapter will plant a pinwheel “garden” on the Racine County Courthouse lawn. This garden will have 390 pinwheels in it! Again, one for every confirmed case in Racine County last year.

Guardians of the Children (GOC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit motorcycle organization that serves to benefit their communities by educating and spreading awareness of the unfortunate prevalence of child abuse in our society. GOC partners with Child Advocacy agencies and Victim Assistance groups to become a source of support and protection for the abused children and their families. Guardians of the Children- Belle City was founded in July 2016 and serves Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.