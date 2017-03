April 1st-Nikki Project Benefit Fundraiser

Nikki Project Benefit Fundraiser

APRIL 1st 2017, 3pm-11pm

FOUNTAIN HALL- 8505 DURAND AVE. STURTEVANT, WI 53177

Cancer Benefit

Ticket Prices:

$15 IN ADVANCE

$20 AT THE DOOR

Nichole Kolanowski is an 18yr old, HS student who has been diagnosed with HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA, a disease that attacks a person’s lymph nodes. We are coming together to support Nichole with a day of raffles, auctions, bake sale, fun and a dinner. For ticket info: thenikkiproject@yahoo.com