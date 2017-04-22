April 22nd-8th Annual Rock For Vets

►► ►► April 22, 2017-8th Annual Rock For Vets™ ◄◄ ◄◄

Memorial Hall

72 7th Street

Racine, WI. 53403

Doors Open at 6:30 pm

Tickets:

♪ ♫ LIVE MUSIC ♫ ♪

2 LEVELS (w/ Full Bars) • 2 STAGES • 8 BANDS

MC’s for the night Dale Sinnen and Gary Wortham

BANDs for Rock For Vets™

UPSTAIRS

BRB (Blues Rock Band) (7-7:35)

Rolling Stoates (7:50 – 8:30)

Taunting Richard (8:45 – 9:45)

E’Z LIV’N (10-11)

DOWNSTAIRS

MARZ (7-7:35)

Brock Betz Band (7:50 – 8:30)

Personality Crisis (8:45 – 9:30)

Saint Tragedy (9:45 – 10:45)

* Bands and times subject to change

Special Appearances

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Brewer Suite Raffle ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

(Brewers vs Mets — May 14 — 1:10pm)

Mothers Day – first 20,000 fans receive a Brewers Wristlet

A Day At The Ballpark

Winner of the Suite will receive:

14 Suite Tickets

6 Parking Passes

Ballpark Food and Drinks (non-alcohol)

► ► TICKETS are $5 each or 5 for $20

ALSO

Raffle Tables and 50/50 Raffles

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~