April 29th-Burlington Clean Sweep

For the sixth year in a row, seven area communities are teaming up to provide their residents a venue to dispose of hazardous waste, appliances and medication (electronics will not be accepted). With the help of Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants, the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Union Grove, Village of Waterford and Town of Yorkville have collaborated to hold this event on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enter at the City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2100 S. Pine Street, Burlington.

If you are a City or Town of Burlington, Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Union Grove, Village of Waterford or Town of Yorkville resident, you can drop your materials off for FREE ($25 cash only fee for tube tv/monitors). You must provide proof of residency with a valid driver’s license.

Burlington Clean Sweep 2017

Saturday, April 29, 2017

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility

2100 S. Pine Street

Burlington, WI 53105

Cost:

Free*

*$25 cash only fee for tube televisions and monitors

Please consider donating non-perishable food or personal care items for local charities.

Contact Information:

Please call 262.539.3770 with any questions about the program.