April 4th-City of Racine Community Presentations to Focus on Plant-Based Diet

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the City of Racine Health Department will present a two free community interest programs, co-sponsored by SC Johnson. This presentations contains information that will be beneficial to anyone searching for opportunities to learn more about health lifestyle options, including how a “knowledge” based diet can provide a foundation for lifestyle changes to help your family stay healthy. The speakers will also share research on how a plant-based diet can prevent and reduce chronic disease and obesity.

This presentations feature two well-known physicians, Dr. Caldwell Esselsyn, Jr. and Dr. Terry Mason.

Dr. Esselstyn presently directs the cardiovascular prevention and reversal program at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute. He is a graduate of Yale University and Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Following his medical school graduation and surgical residency, Dr. Esselstyn served as an Army Surgeon in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star. Upon his return, Dr. Esselstyn joined the Cleveland Clinic where he chaired the clinic’s Breast Cancer Task Force, headed its divisions on thyroid and parathyroid surgery, and most recently he is committed to research and clinical strategies to prevent and reverse heart disease.

Dr. Esselstyn is a fellow with American College of Cardiology, and has served as President of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons. In 1991, he organized the first Nation Conference of the Elimination of Coronary Artery Disease in Tucson, Arizona. He has received a number of awards including being the first recipient of the Benjamin Spock Award of compassion in medicine, and Yale University’s George H.W. Bush ’48 Lifetime of Leadership Award.

As COO of the Cook County Health and Hospitals System, Dr. Mason heads up the third largest public health care system in the country. In his role, Dr. Mason oversees the diversity of healthcare to nearly one million Cook County patients, many of whom have no insurance or are underinsured. Dr. Mason is known for his work in men’s health issues and brachytherapy, a form of advanced cancer treatment especially for prostate cancer. Dr. Mason is an advocate for healthy living and works tirelessly to raise public awareness on sustainable healthcare for the country. Dr. Mason is a graduate of Loyola University and the Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine and is a lifelong resident of Chicago.

Ripe for Change Programs

Morning Session

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Ascension – All Saints

3801 Spring Street, Racine, WI

Racine Room – Lower Level

8:00am to 11:30am (Registration begins at 7:30am)

RSVP: 262-636-9505

Evening Session

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater

1525 Howe Street, Racine, WI

Parking available in the lot at the intersection of 14th and

Franklin Streets

6:30pm to 8:00pm (Doors Open at 6pm)

Late Seating until 6:45pm

RSVP: www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations