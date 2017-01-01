April 7th-Guardian of the Flame Lunch

Friday April 7th 11am-2pm

Texas Roadhouse

6228 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, WI

Your local law enforcement and Special Olympics has teamed up again this year with Texas Roadhouse to offer a free lunch to benefit the athletes in the Southeastern Region.

Your local law enforcement will be on hand to serve you lunch. Thats right, the duty belts are off and the apron is on. Lunch includes: Pulled pork sandwich, applesauce, fries and soda. Make sure that you tip your cop that day. All proceeds go to benefit Special Olympics.

Keep upt to date on this event by checking

