April 8th-Young Eagles Program-Free Airplane Rides For Children

Ready, Set…Fly!

Young Eagles Program, is an opportunity to introduce youth ages 8-17 to flight. They provide a ground school class where children learn some of the science behind flight and follow that with a donated ride in a private plane. Young Eagles Rallies are held the second Saturday of each month, March through November, and even if the weather is inclement, we will still have ground school and still offer the chance to try out our professional grade simulator(s). Young Eagles Program is held at Racine’s Batten Airport-3239 N Green Bay Road on the west side of Racine’s Batten Airport, in Racine. Please arrive by 8:30 for sign up, the program starts at 9 a.m and runs through noon. If weather is inclement, rain checks for flights will be issued after the ground school

If you have questions, watch this space or email our Young Eagles Coordinator at milltracy@hotmail.com. Visit their website at http://eaa838.org/