Arrests Made After Warrant Served, Guns, Drugs & Money Recovered

On February 21st, at approximately 6:00am, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and K-9 officer executed a search warrant at 1232 Cherry Street in the city of Racine.

Information had been developed that the suspects at this residence were involved in the sale of cocaine and marijuana. Located during the search of the residence was 8.6 grams of cocaine, 733.9 grams of marijuana, various pill type medications, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, a shotgun, numerous cell phones and US currency. There was also another family with three young children residing in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department(HSD) was contacted and responded to the residence under the drug endangered children protocol.

Arrested were:

Quinton Smith, 39- year old resident of Racine County

Sheldon Higgenbottom, 37-year-old resident of Racine County

Both were transported to the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Quinton Smith

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Repeat drug offender

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

2 ND degree reckless endangering safety (ref kids in the residence)

degree reckless endangering safety (ref kids in the residence) On Federal Probation drug charges

Sheldon Higgenbottom