August 16th-20th Venetian Festival

2017 VENETIAN FESTIVAL 55th Anniversary

August 16th through August 20th

2017 celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival. The five-day Festival runs from August 16th-20th and takes place at Flat Iron, Library, and Seminary Parks in picturesque downtown Lake Geneva.

Venetian Festival features a weekend of great family entertainment including a Craft Fair, Carnival, Water ski show, local cuisine including a brat stand and beer tent. This is all capped off on Sunday with a traditional Venetian Style lighted boat parade followed by the area’s largest fireworks display high above Geneva Lake.

Days of Operation

August 16th through August 20th, 2017

Wednesday – Friday 5:00PM to Midnight.

Saturday & Sunday Noon to Midnight.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY AUGUST 20th at Dusk

Location: Flat Iron, Seminary and Library Parks – Lake Geneva, WI.

For Current Festival Information, hours and entertainment schedules, please visit our Venetian Web Site http://www.venetianfest.com

Or Visit the Lake Geneva Jaycees Web Site: http://lakegenevajaycees.org

Entertainment Schedule

Wednesday August 16th 8PM-12AM OPENING NIGHT “BELLA CAIN”

www.bellacain.com

($5 Cover Charge at the door)

Bella Cain is a young, high-energy 6-Piece Top 40 Country Group that along with the Bella Girls deliver a non-stop and explosive performance to every show! With a “Big” guitar sound, they also bring 5 part harmonies, fiddle, steel guitar, piano, banjo, a solid rhythm section and both male/female vocals to the stage delivering a full and dramatic sound unmatched regionally. While based out of Wisconsin and performing the hottest new Country Music on radio today, some age old favorites as well as a few other tricks up their sleeve, Bella Cain is winning the hearts of fans all over the Midwest.

Thursday August 17th 8PM-12AM RETRO NIGHT “Cherry Pie”

www.cherrypie.org/

($5 Cover Charge at the door)

Out of the arenas of the 80’s comes the music that rocked your world. Wisconsin’s own CHERRY PIE recreates that sound with all the extravagance of the era. Their show is BIG – with ultimate lights, fog, theatrics and explosions along with outstanding musicianship, tight-fitting clothes and, of course, plenty of hairspray. Be sure to bring your lighters because these five strapping young men provide enough energy, charisma, sex-appeal and humor to take you to another place and time. You’ll dance to monster hits, rock to memorable “Big Hair” pop-metal and get cozy with that special someone to the greatest power ballads of all time. CHERRY PIE brings it all alive with credibility and style. It’s like experiencing a concert by Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Warrant and Bon Jovi – All at the same time!

Friday August 18th – 8PM-12AM “Rod Tuffcurls and the Benchpress”

www.rodtuffcurls.com

($5 Cover Charge at the door)

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is an exciting cover band from Chicago, entertaining crowds at clubs, festivals, weddings, and other events all across the Midwest since 2008. Their unique song repertoire include hits ranging from Hall & Oates to Taylor Swift, Queen to The Beatles, and Wilson Phillips to Elton John! You may even hear some of our off-the-wall choices from Les Miserables, The Golden Girls, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and classic Disney movies!

Saturday August 19th 12PM-3PM DAY “Jimmy Nick & Don’t tell Mama”

www.rodtuffcurls.com

(No Cover Charge)

Jimmy Nick is an old-fashioned, guitar slinging blues prodigy who spent his teenage years being schooled by legendary bluesmen in the famous Chicago clubs of Kingston Mines, Rosa’s Lounge, and B.L.U.E.S. on Halsted.

Saturday August 19th 12PM-3PM DAY “Baggo Tournament”

When: 11:30am to 3pm Saturday August 19th Where: Venetian Beer Tent

(Jimmy Nick & Don’t tell Mama will be playing from 12pm-3pm) Cost: $40 per team.

Set up: Double elimination straight to 21

100% of the Proceeds Benefit the Local Community by way of the Lake Geneva Jaycees! Thank you for your support!

Saturday August 19th 3PM-6PM DAY “Un-Hich’d”

www.unhichd.com

(no cover charge)

Un-Hich’d is an acoustic duo/trio and full band with a broad range of musical styles. Featuring hits from today and yesterday, they call their style funky-country-rock with a taste of blues. They’ve built a song list of over 100 songs…….offering a sound that is sure to appeal to all ages! Un-Hich’d shows have been described as fun and energetic with crazy variety….the audience is always left wanting more!

Saturday August 19th 8PM-12AM NIGHT “TOO WHITE CREW”

www.toowhitecrew.com

($5 Cover Charge at the door)

There is simply no band anywhere like the Too White Crew. It is a tribute to all the classic hip hop hits from 80’s, 90’s and early 00’s, featuring all-live music from a six piece band, accompanied by choreographed “Fly Girl” dancers. It’s a party band – it’s a show – it’s art – it’s madness on stage — all packaged in an unprecedented way. This high energy, interactive show features the sites, the sounds, the moves, the fashion and antics of hip hop’s most colorful years. TWC has opened for countless hip hop legends including; Nelly, Naughty by Nature, Vanilla Ice, Lil Jon, Tone Loc, Jason Derulo, Run DMC and many more.

Sunday August 20th 12PM-6PM DAY “Lake Geneva House of Music”

www.lakegenevahouseofmusic.com

(no cover charge)

Lake Geneva House of Music is the number one choice for performance based music schools in the Geneva Lakes area.

Sunday August 20th 8PM-12AM NIGHT “Joe Marcinek Band”

www.freshhopsband.com

($5 Cover Charge at the door)

Joe Marcinek Band is an ever evolving mixture of original compositions and incredible musicians. Each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation.

) Allie Kral (Yonder Mountain String Band), Freekbass, Vinnie Amico and Jim Loughlin (moe.).

Beer Tent Hours

Sponsored by Bud Light

CRAFT FAIR INFORMATION

• Date: Saturday August 19th and Sunday August 20th

• Hours: Sat 10AM – 5PM, Sun 10AM – 4PM

• Location: Library Park – Lake Geneva Lake Front Main Street – Hwy 50 West

• Exhibitors: 110

• Admission: FREE

CARNIVAL INFORMATION

• Date: August 16th through August 20th

• Hours: Wednesday – Thursday 5PM to 10:30PM. Friday 5PM to 11:30PM. Saturday Noon till 11:30PM. Sunday Noon till 10:30PM

• Location: Flat Iron Park and Seminary Park

• Ride Specials: $20 “wristbands” Wednesday & Thursday 5PM-10PM and Saturday Noon to 5PM

• Carnival Operator: Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways, LLC.

WATER SKI SHOW INFORMATION

Wonder Lake Ski Team

• Date: Sunday August 20th

• Hours: Starts at 6PM

• Location: Geneva Lake Front by Library Park & The Riviera

Sponsored by Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva

Fireworks – Sunday August 20th at Dusk

Sponsored by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, City of Lake Geneva, and Fireworks Sponsors

The Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Fireworks display follows the boat parade after sundown on Sunday, August 20th. Fireworks are shot off in Geneva Bay, downtown Lake Geneva and can be viewed from Library Park, the Lake Front, Riviera Beach, and Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

Boat Parade Information



The boat parade is held on Sunday night August 20th on Geneva Lake right in front of Library Park in Lake Geneva and the Riviera. The lighted boat parade starts right at dusk with a fireworks display after that.

This year’s theme is The 80’. If you need any more information please contact:

Lake Geneva Cruise Line

Jack Lothian – Assistant Manager (262) 248-6206 ext. 1106