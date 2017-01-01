AWI Metal Fabrication is seeking TIG Welders

AWI Metal Fabrication is seeking

TIG WELDERS

In search of individuals with an interest in the Sheet Metal Trade.

 Metal Fabrication & Blueprint Reading a plus

 Experience in a manufacturing environment preferred

Apprenticeship opportunities available.

Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment.

AWI Metal Fabrication is located in Franksville, WI just south of Milwaukee right off of I-94.

We are a union shop that offers a very competitive salary and benefit package.

All employees are part of a local and national pension program with great health benefits.

If interested, please send resume to kjohnson@alloyweld.com.

To learn more about us visit our website at www.awimetalfabrication.com

or call to schedule a visit.

