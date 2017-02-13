Basic English Speaking Classes at Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP House

The Mount Pleasant Police Department along with the Racine Literacy Council (RLC) will be hosting a free English conversation class at the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Lakeside COP House, 2237 Mead St. starting in February.

The classes will be taught by a trained RLC tutor and is focused toward the beginner English speaking person so that they may communicate better with local law enforcement and community members. The first class will be Monday, February 13th, 2017 from 6pm–7pm. The classes will then continue on every Monday until further notice from 6pm-7pm.

New students are invited to join the class at any point. Attendants to the classes will be asked to complete a brief registration form on their first day that will be collected and maintained by RLC. All learners must be 18yrs old or older and no child care services will be provided.

If you have any questions please contact Margarita Fons (RLC) mfons@racineliteracy.com, (262) 977-2874 or Officer Matt Prochaska, mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov, (262) 664-7946.