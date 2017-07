Beach Hazards in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday Evening

LAKESHORE HAZARD MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN WI

345 PM CDT SAT JUL 15 2017

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS…WHICH

IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING.

* HIGH WAVE ACTION… LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS ARE

EXPECTED. CONDITIONS ARE LIFE THREATENING.

* STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS…EXPECTED

* STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS…EXPECTED

* RIP CURRENTS…POSSIBLE.

* LOCATION…BEACHES FROM SHEBOYGAN TO KENOSHA. BEACHES WITH

PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE…

SHOOP PARK BEACH IN RACINE…

PARKWAY BEACH IN RACINE…

NORTH BEACH IN RACINE…

WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE BEACH IN RACINE…

SIMMONS ISLAND BEACH IN KENOSHA…

VOLLRATH PARK IN SHEBOYGAN…

DELAND PARK BEACH IN SHEBOYGAN…

BLUE HARBOR BEACH IN SHEBOYGAN…

NORTH BEACH IN PORT WASHINGTON…

HARRINGTON STATE PARK BEACHES…

ATWATER BEACH IN VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD…

BAYVIEW BEACH IN MILWAUKEE…

DOCTORS BEACH IN THE VILLAGE OF FOX POINT…

BIG BAY BEACH IN THE VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY…

MCKINLEY BEACH IN MILWAUKEE…

GRANT PARK BEACH IN MILWAUKEE…

BENDER BEACH IN OAK CREEK…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND

WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN

SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE.

A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM… MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE.