Bikers & Bullies Bike Night Bash

Every 3rd Wednesday from 6pm-10pm

Bindelli’s City Zoo located at 4601 7th Ave. in Kenosha.

In partnership with Safe Harbor Humane Society of Kenosha, come out hang out with your dogs ….. LITERALLY. Have the chance to meet dogs available for adoption, learn more about the breed and find out how you too could become the responsible owner of an amazing pet! A portion of the proceeds from the Bike Night Bash benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society