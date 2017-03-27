Brothers charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide in robbery of Little Caesars

Victor A Guajardo and Issac Jackson have been charged in connection with the March 27th armed robbery of Little Cesar’s

Jackson has been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm,Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm,Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony, Burglary-Building or Dwelling, Criminal Trespass to Dwelling,Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>15-40g). Guajardo has been charged with Armed Robbery, attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm and Battery.

On 3/27/17 at 1105 am, Racine Police responded to a a robbery was reported at Little Caesars Pizza, located at 4003 Durand Avenue #2. Officers spoke with two employees who were both present at the time of the robbery. They state that two men came into the store with masks on wearing all black and gloves. One of the men, later identified as Isaac Jackson, went behind the counter and walked directly into the kitchen. Jackson yelled at the 2nd employee to open the safe and then a gunshot went off . Neither employees were able to open the safe

Jackson then allegedly grabbed of the employee face and told her he was not going to hurt her. At this time, the second offender, later identified as Victor Guajardo, approached her and was carrying a Machete type knife and wearing safety glasses. The two of them then had the employees open the registers and then Jackson took the money that was inside and left, running outside through the front door of the business. The employees then ran out the back door where Jackson took another shot at them and then the two ran off towards Lathrop Avenue, the criminal complaint reads.

Officers spoke to one of the employees who was at the hospital. He stated that he was working at the counter when Jackson approached him and pointed a gun at his head. Jackson demanded he open the safe and Jackson fired a shot at him but missed. While attempting to open the safe, the employee was hit by Jackson with the butt of the gun 5 times on the top of his head, to the right side of his face and to his mouth. Jackson also continued to threaten to shoot the employees while they were trying to get the safe. Jackson then emptied out the registers getting a total of $150.00 cash. The victim needed surgery from his injuries and suffered head trauma

Officers later recovered video evidence from a nearby building and a gun along the fence line of Albert House that matched the description given by the victims and the shell casings at the scene. The gun, a .22 Ruger Long Rifle mark II Target Semi-Automatic handgun was reported as stolen from Juneau, WI. Video also shows Jackson breaking into a nearby building, changing clothes and entering a residence

The criminal complaint states that, it was learned during the investigation that Jackson and Guajardo were brothers. Search warrants were executed at the defendants residences where evidence from the robbery was recovered. Police also recovered 31.4 grams of cocaine from Jackson’s residence .