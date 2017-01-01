Byrd Ave Fire Displaces Residents

On March 2, at 1 :12 p.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to a structure fire at 5543 Byrd Ave, Unit 3. Engine 5 arrived first on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area of apartment number 3. Engine 5 initiated a fast attack and subsequently knocked the fire down. Smoke damage extended to apartment number 4. The two affected apartments are considered uninhabitable. Management Company is providing housing assistance. The property was turned over to the management company after the investigation was completed. Estimated fire loss is $30,000.