Caledonia Police are asking for assistance from the public to identify these 2 suspects reference a credit card fraud. The suspects used what is called a cloned card to make a purchase. The card that was cloned was from a Caledonia resident. The main suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, black jacket, black pants and boots, gray knit cap with black at the bottom, gray shirt underneath jacket, slim build, approximately 5-10 ‘to 6’0.

The second suspect is light skinned black female, black coat, black

knit cap, black pants with white lettering, pink hoodie underneath coat, glasses, brown purse and black boots. Approximately 20-30 years old, slim to medium build, 5-3′ to 5-6′.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black newer model sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra or Maxima. The vehicle had dark tint on the windows.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Caledonia Police – Ofc. Vannucci at 262-835-4423 ext. 197 and refer to case 17-1199.