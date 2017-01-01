Caledonia Police Ask For Help To Identify Cloned Credit Card Suspects

Caledonia Police are asking for help from the community to identify the suspects. The first suspect is a m/b with long dreads. He appears to be about 6’00” and about 190 lbs. He’s seen at Walgreens on W. Wisconsin Ave in Milwaukee, wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt, with a blue and gray knit winter hat on.

The second suspect was seen at Home Depot in Milwaukee, on the north side. The second suspect is a m/b with no facial hair. He has on gray sweatpants with a black line down the seam of the pants. He has on white headphones, a brown jacket, gray sweatshirt and black boots on. The male is about 5’11” and about 185 lbs. Both suspects were using the same cloned credit card, which the transactions got denied. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledonia Police at 262-835-4423 reference a credit card fraud case being investigated by investigators. Caledonia Case #17-976.