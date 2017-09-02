Caledonia Police Need Assistance To Identify Theft Suspect

Caledonia Police are asking for assistance to identify a theft suspect. On 02/09/2017, Caledonia Police responded to Pick N Save 5111 Douglas Ave, Village of Caledonia, for a retail theft complaint.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect enter Pick N Save through the north entrance at 7:24 p.m.The suspect goes to the aisle with baby formula and puts six canisters into a shopping cart. The suspect then goes into the next aisle and puts the six cans of baby formula into a large black purse. The suspect then purchases two small items using the self-check out lane and leaves the store at 7:31 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black female, 20 to 25 years of age. She was wearing gray pants, purple hoodie with black coat, and a gray winter hat with a Green Bay Packer logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Officer Friesema at 262-835-4423 ext 160. Cross reference Caledonia report #17-3044