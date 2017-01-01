Caledonia Police Search For Woman Who Used Elderly Couple’s Debit Card

The Caledonia Police is investigating an Identity Theft that occurred at the ATM at US Bank, located at 10005 Northwestern Ave, in the Village of Caledonia. The Identity Theft occurred Sunday, 01-29-2017 at approximately 11:49 am. This incident is documented under case number 17-2346.

The suspect used the ATM shortly after an elderly couple withdrew funds from the ATM. The elderly couple forgot to retrieve their debit card before driving away from the ATM. When the suspect drove up to the ATM, the transaction from the elderly couple was still open. The suspect withdrew $200.00 from the elderly couple’s bank account. The suspect left the card, and the receipt from the withdrawal on the ATM, which the elderly couple recovered.