Candle To Blame for Thursday Night Fire At Lincoln School Apartments

An early evening fire on Thursday March 2nd, at the Lincoln School Apartments located at 1130 Carlisle Ave displaced at least two tenants but may be more depending on restoration required to fix damage caused by the fire. A resident was sitting in her recliner and a magazine fell from her chair falling onto a candle that she had sitting on a metal tray on the floor next to her. The paper from the magazine ignited setting the chair on fire. She was able to self evacuate. The alarms notified the other residents of the building and the sprinkler system contained the fire until the fire department could extinguish the fire. The residents had to wait to return to their apartments until the alarm and sprinkler system were back in service. Red Cross aided one displaced tenant while family helped another. Please use care when using candles in the home. It only takes a few seconds for a fire to start. According to the press release at this time there was $10,000 in fire loss damages