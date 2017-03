Car Crashes Into House On Marquette Street

The Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Marquette Street shortly after 7 p.m. after multiple 911 calls came in for a vehicle that crashed into a home. No serious injuries are being reported at this time. Fire officials asked for building inspectors to the scene to make sure it was safe to removed the vehicle. Police and fire were still on scene at 7:56 p.m.



Photo courtesy of Lala Deleon