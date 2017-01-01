A preschool program, the Case Eaglet Program, for children ages 3-5 is now being offered as part of the Child’s World class curriculum at Case High School.

Many of the students involved in the Child’s World class are considering careers in childcare. This hands-on program allows high school students to get real-life experience. During the day, students will conduct a variety of learning activities, art projects, stories and games for the preschoolers. This also serves as a chance for busy parents to get a midday break.