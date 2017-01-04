Child hit by truck in parking lot

On 4-1-2017 at 1:13 pm, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2710 S. Green Bay Road, to investigate a report of a vehicle crash that involved a child being injured. Witnesses stated that a 7-year-old male child ran eastbound in the lot ahead of his father who was trying to get him to stop. The child entered the main driving aisle of the lot and collided with the right front tire of a northbound Ford Pick-up truck. A 57-year old female driver was operating the vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck advised that she did not see the child running out into her path as there were parked vehicles shielding her view. The vehicle was traveling at slow speeds according to witnesses.

The child suffered a severe non-life threatening injury to his left leg. The South Shore Fire Department transported him to Children’s Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle did not show signs of being impaired and no citations resulted from this investigation