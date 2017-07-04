Child pulled from Lake Michigan taken to Children’s Hospital

From Racine Police-On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, the Racine Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pershing Park Dr. for the report of a child that fell off the rocks and was under the water. Officers located a child in the water and attempted to get to him. The child was pulled from the water by Racine Rescue Personnel. As of the time of this report the child had a pulse and was transported to Ascension Hospital. The child was then transferred to Children’s Hospital. No other information is being released at this time the press release states.