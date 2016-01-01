Choral Arts Society is honored to present Amahl and the Night Visitors

The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin is honored to present Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti on January 6,2017 at 7pm and January 7,2017 at the

First Presbyterian Church

716 College Ave., Racine, WI

Amahl and the Night Visitors is a family-friendly opera about a young boy, his mother, the Three Kings, and a miracle. CAS is excited to present Amahl as a fully staged performance which will be perfect for all generations to enjoy together. The fine cast for this performance includes Brianne Sura (The Mother), Bill Diekhoff (King Kaspar), Gregory Berg (King Melchior), G. Dwight Hamilton (King Balthazar), Benjamin Horvat (The Page), and Tai Heether in his opera debut as Amahl.

In celebration of the Choral Arts Society’s 30th Anniversary year, a special aspect of the Friday performance is a Talk Back featuring Amahls from the CAS past. Special guests include Brett Angel (Amahl in the Racine Symphony/Choral Arts 1991 production), Michael Wideburg (Amahl in the Choral Arts 2001 production), and Nathan Engstrom (Amahl in the SEWPA/Choral Arts 2011 production). They will be joined by current and prior cast members. The focus will be sparking young people’s interest in the arts so that their passion lasts a lifetime.

Inspired by the composer’s childhood in Italy, and by Hieronymus Bosch’s painting “The Adoration of the Magi,” this Christmas themed opera by Giancarlo Menotti was commissioned by NBC as the first opera written specifically for television. It debuted in December 1951, and has since become a holiday favorite.



Tickets: Adults $15 in advance/$17 at the door, Seniors $12 in advance/$14 at the door, Students $5. Advance tickets available at Personal Touch Florists in Racine at 4060 N. Main St. or 5445 Spring St., online atwww.choralartsonline.org, or at the door. Contact the CAS by Email at admin@choralartsonline.org, or call 262-634-3250.