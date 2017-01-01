City of Racine Pet Licensing Amnesty Period March 12-April 2

The City of Racine Public Health Department and the Wisconsin Humane Society are announcing the 2017 Pet Licensing Amnesty Period from March 12th through April 2nd which will feature an opportunity for pet owners to obtain a 2017 pet license without incurring a $10 late fee. Annual animal licensing is required for all pets and a current rabies certificate is required to receive or renew an animal license. The amnesty promotion will allow City of Racine residents to license their pets without having to pay this year’s late fee that is assessed after January 31st each year.

“In 2016, the first year we hosted an Amnesty Day event, 100 animals were properly licensed and we want to offer additional opportunities to residents to make their pet’s license current,” said Marcia Fernholz, director of the City of Racine Public Health Department Environmental Health Division. “Unlicensed pets are a public health concern and we have a duty to protect the residents and other pets in the Racine community.”

2017 CITY OF RACINE PET LICENSING AMNESTY EVENTS

Sunday, March 12th or April 2nd from 12 noon to 2pm

Racine City Hall, Lower Level, 730 Washington Avenue, Racine

Proper documentation, including current rabies vaccination certificate & proof of spay or neuter, and payment must accompany each application.

 Applications, proper documentation, and payment will be accepted at the event.

 Rabies vaccination will be available on-site, provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society, for an $18 fee.

 All animals must be leashed or crated and controlled to ensure the safety of all who attend.

 It is not necessary to bring your pet if vaccinations are not required.

2017 CITY OF RACINE PET LICENSING AMNESTY PERIOD

Sunday, March 12th through Sunday, April 2nd

Proper documentation, including current rabies vaccination certificate & proof of spay or neuter, and payment must accompany each application. Vaccination is not available during normal business hours at Racine City Hall. Do not bring your pet.

 Applications, proper documentation, and payment will be accepted daily from 8am to 11:55am and 1pm to 4:30pm at: City of Racine Public Health Department, Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Avenue (Lower Level, Room 1), Racine, WI 53403

 Applications, proper documentation, and payment may be mailed (to the address above) or faxed (262-636-9165). Late fees will be waived if received/postmarked between March 12th – April 2nd.