City of Racine Spring Break Garbage & Recycling Collection Dates

In observance of the Spring Break Holiday, City of Racine solid waste collection and recycling waste collection dates will be as follows:

Monday April 10,2017

Regular collection

Tuesday April 11, 2017

Regular collection

Wednesday April 12, 2017

Regular collection

Thursday, April 13,2017

Regular collection

Friday, April 14, 2017

Friday April 14th- no collection of solid waste or recycling

Friday April 21st- solid waste collection resumes-COLLECTION OF GREEN ZONE RECYCLING

Friday April 28th-COLLECTION OF GOLD ZONE RECYCLING RESUMES