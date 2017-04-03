City of Racine Spring Leaf Collection Dates

The City of Racine Department of Public Works will conduct a SPRING LEAF COLLECTION beginning Monday, April 3, 2017. Leaves that residents rake into the street gutters will be collected through Monday, April 17, 2017.

Residents are allowed to rake leaves into the street gutters ONLY during the time between April 3 through April 17 in accordance with their pick up dates as indicated below.

YOUR REGULAR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION DAY YOUR SCHEDULED LEAF COLLECTION DAY Monday April 3, 4 Tuesday April 5, 6 Wednesday April 7, 10 Thursday April 11, 12 Friday April 13, 17

COLLECTION SCHEDULE FOR LEAVES REMEMBER:

DO NOT rake leaves into alleys.

DO NOT place leaves in bags or containers.

Residents are requested to:

Rake leaves into the street gutters PRIOR to their SCHEDULED collection day for leaves.

For Additional Information, Call 636-9126

RACINE RECYCLES LEAVES INTO COMPOST

Atención – para tener este material traducido a espanol, llame por favor 636-9121.