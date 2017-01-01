City of Racine To Continue Efforts To Bring Convention Center/Hotel Downtown



Press statement from Mayor John Dickert- Upon hearing the announcement from Bucks’ Senior Vice President, Alex Lasry, regarding the selection of Oshkosh as the home of their development league team, John Dickert offered his congratulations to Mayor Steve Cummings and the City of Oshkosh and thanked Lasry for his careful consideration of Racine as a possible new home for the Buck’s Development League team.

The City will continue its efforts to bring a new hotel/convention center which will employ over 800 people and invigorate our downtown and community.

“While it is disappointing to not get the Milwaukee Bucks organization as a tenant, this by no means makes the project any less critical,” says Mayor Dickert. “For as long as I have been mayor, Racine business leaders have been asking for another hotel downtown. The best way to attract good hoteliers is to provide an on-going source of visitors – and that is the function of the proposed Event Center. We have a commitment for a hockey team and look to add another tenant. Perhaps an indoor football or soccer team would fit the bill. All the economic benefits we anticipate will continue to be possible with the addition of the Event Center and Hotel.”