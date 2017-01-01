Committee of the Whole recommends continuing to develop downtown hotel and event center

Racine, Wis. (Feb. 27, 2017) – The City of Racine Common Council’s Committee of the Whole announced Monday night that it will support moving forward with pursuing an owner’s representative to complete phase one of the development of the hotel and event center, including site and building engineering and conceptual design.

“This decision reinforces that we are all moving forward in one direction to continue to build downtown Racine. Through this development, Racine will experience a renaissance that will reinforce the pride that we feel to live, work and raise our families here,” said Amy Connolly, Director, Department of City Development, and the Titletown Experience in Green Bay.

The development team recommended that the Hammes Company serve as the owner’s representative moving forward. Hammes has helped develop Wisconsin-based projects, such as the 17,000-seat Kohl Center in Madison.

The new downtown complex is expected to add a 130-room hotel, conference and integrated meeting space and a 3,000 – 5,000 seat multi-purpose event center. The development team has already secured a USHL hockey team as its first tenant.

“We’re thrilled to move forward and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the City and Racine County. We estimate that the initiative will result in more than 700 full-time jobs, $7M in new spending per year, more than $104M in net new earnings over 30 years, 50,000 new visitors annually and elevate Racine as a leader in tourism, sports, job creation and economic growth,” Connolly added.

Phase one is estimated to cost, but not exceed $600,000 and the entire project will cost approximately $49M. The project is expected to be complete in fall 2019.

(press release sent out by the Mayor’s office this morning)