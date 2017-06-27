Community Input Sought for the North Beach Park Plan

Members of the public are invited to attend the North Beach Park Community Meeting which will provide an opportunity for input on the future of Racine’s North Beach Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Festival Hall, Racine.

Phase II of this project continues with discussion and interactions with the Smith Group JJR who serve as the project’s consultants to utilize the foundational plan and previous comments to further develop the North Beach Master Plan.

For several years, the City of Racine Public Health Department, Department of Public Works, City Development, and the Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department have been collaborating to improve the experience for all who visit Racine’s North Beach Park.

The City of Racine had an incredible opportunity, during Phase I, to partner with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to develop a long term vision for the city’s prized beach. Previous community discussion centered on the importance of the beach to the community. Citizens were invited to partake in a feedback session, where they were encouraged to contribute input on their own vision for the beach including protecting the natural environment and habitats, educational and recreational programming, comprehensive accessibility for all visitors, parking, and other amenities.

All members of the public, including community advocates, environmental groups, education specialists and youth, are encouraged to attend. The meeting will consist of a presentation of ideas developed to date, as well as an opportunity for the community to provide input on those ideas. After the public meeting, the input will be reviewed to continue to gauge the priorities of the Racine community and to create recommendations for the North Beach Park Master Plan.

What: North Beach Plan Meeting

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Where: Festival Hall-Racine

5 Fifth Street, Racine, Wisconsin