Cooling Center locations for extreme heat conditions

With the extreme temperatures and humidity expected here is a list of Racine County Cooling Shelters for those that may not have air conditioning. Programs that provide air conditioned facilities which are open to the public during dangerously hot weather. Spending a few hours in an air-conditioned environment can bring down the body’s core temperature and make it easier to handle the heat. Older and/or frail adults, homeless people, parents with small children and persons with health conditions that may be made worse by the weather should consider spending time in a cooling center, particularly between 1pm and 5pm when temperatures are at their highest. Cooling centers may also have

Community Centers

Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Avenue, Racine 262-636-9454

Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601-21st Street, Racine 262-636-9236

Dr. M. L. King Jr. Community Center 1134 Dr. M. L. King Jr. Drive, Racine 262-636-9237

Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Avenue, Racine 262-636-9226

Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301-12th Street, Racine 262-636-9415

Burlington Senior Center 201 N. Main Street, Burlington 262-767-9880

Union Grove Village Hall 925 15th Avenue, Union Grove 262-878-1818

Libraries

Racine Public Library 75-7th Street, Racine 262-636-9241

Burlington Public Library 166 E. Jefferson Street, Burlington 262-763-7623

Rochester Public Library 208 W. Spring Street, Rochester 262-534-3533

Graham Public Library 1215 Main Street, Union Grove 262-878-2910

Waterford Public Library 101 N. River Street, Waterford 262-534-3988

Shopping Centers

Regency Mall 5538 Durand Avenue, Racine 262-554-7903

Target 5300 Durand Avenue, Racine 262-554-6998

Walmart – Sturtevant 3049 S. Oakes Road, Sturtevant 262-598-8487

Medical Centers

Wheaton Franciscan All Saints 3801 Spring Street, Racine 262-687-4011

Aurora Memorial Hospital 252 McHenry Street, Burlington 262-767-6000

Municipal Buildings

Norway Town Hall 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake 262-895-6335

Other Community Locations

Marcus Renaissance Theater 10411 Washington Avenue, Sturtevant 262-886-2900

Plaza Theatre 448 Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington 262-763-6789

** Please be sure to contact the location to verify their operating hours before visiting.

During extreme heat events, some locations may have extended hours. **