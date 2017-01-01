Court orders Sunshine Supermarket closed permanently

Judge David Paulson has ordered that Sunshine Supermarket located at 1519 Taylor Ave, in Racine be closed permanently. The courts granted judgment in favor of Plaintiff, City of Racine after a hearing today. The court ruled: Injunction – Public Nuisance, Criminal Activity, Building Code Violations, Illegal Sales, Drug House. Officials with law enforcement, a special agent Dept of Revenue, and residents testified today during the hearing. The Courts have ruled that the property is a public nuisance, defendants: Candace Ali, Iyad Alabed, Mohammed Alabed and Patrick Pias are negligent, with failure to address issues. Defendant Patrick Pias is prohibited, either directly or indirectly through a third party, from opening another convenience store, corner store, food store, supermarket, and/or liquor store at the Property unless and until the City of Racine Public Safety and Licensing Commitee approves the proposal for a new buisness plan. The courts also ordered the second floor of the Property to close immediately unless and until the space complies with all applicable City of Racine Building and Health codes and the appropriate licenses and occupancy permits have been obtained from the City of Racine. The City of Racine has met its Burden of Proof. City has Established Property is a Drug House. Permanent Injunction is Granted.