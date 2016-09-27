***CRIME ALERT***

The Caledonia Police Department is requesting the public’s help for the investigation of separate yet similar thefts. Both of the incident are thefts to construction trailers in Caledonia.

The first incident, 16-22080, happened on 9/27/2016 at a job site on STH 31 by Six Mile Rd. Stolen from the trailer were a generator, a 14″ Stihl concrete saw and a Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw.

The second incident, 16-28694, occurred on 12/23/26 at St. Monica’s Senior Home 3920 N. Green Bay Rd. Stolen were a Hilti gas operated nail gun, Milwaukee skill saw, , 2 Hilti cordless hammer drills, Spectra Laser for concrete work, Wacker gravel compactor, and a Laser and tripod.



The offenders cut the hinges on the trailer doors to gain entry.

If you know of anyone coming into possession of these or similar tools or are aware of other thefts in the area done in a similar manner, please contact either Ofc. Lakentric Thomas or Detective Melissa Stardy at 262-835-4423 ext 178 or 171.