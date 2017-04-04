Dangerous Burglary Suspect Wanted

New Photo from Rock County Sheriff’s Department 4/8

Update-4/7 The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Jakubowski. Jakubowski is considered armed and dangerous and anyone spotting him or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call “911” or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-8000.

From the Rock County Sheriff’s Department -On April 4, 2017, the Armageddon Gun Shop, 2144 W. US 14, Janesville, WI, was burglarized at 8:40PM. A large quantity of high-end handguns and rifles were stolen and the suspect fled the scene. At 9:07PM, a vehicle fire was reported on Pennycook Lane, a short distance away. At that scene was evidence of arson and it appears that the burglary and vehicle arson events are connected. The registered owner of the vehicle involved in the fire is Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, who is last listed as residing at 811 Glen Street (upper) in Janesville. He is described as being 5’10” tall with green eyes and brown hair.

Information was received in the early morning hours on April 6th that Jakubowski has been highly agitated recently regarding a variety of political issues. It was further reported that he had made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school. As a result, area schools have been notified of this information and the search efforts for Jakubowski have been supplemented by several additional agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and all local law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Jakubowski is considered a suspect in both incidents and is currently wanted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. If anyone has any information regarding Jakubowski’s location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (608)757-7911.